Two men have been killed in an accident in West Alabama

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Two men are killed in a west Alabama accident.

Lamar County Coroner Alan Chandler says 63-year-old Craig Chaffin and 62-year-old Ricky McDuffie died at the scene.

The one-vehicle accident happened about 10:20 AM on Highway 17, about four miles north of Vernon.

State troopers say it appears the truck Chaffin was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.