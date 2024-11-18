Two men suing due to injuries from 2023 Columbus décor incident

gavel court trial

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The two men injured in a November 2023 attack in downtown Columbus are suing the people allegedly involved in the act.

Detrick Jefferson and John Wayne Boykin filed the civil lawsuit in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

The two men charged criminally in the attack, Brody Kizer and Robert Ivey, are both named in the lawsuit.

Peyton Buckner, Carson Forrester, Jackson Kizer, Mary Ashleigh Butler, and Deborah Flowers were also named as defendants in the lawsuit for their alleged roles.

The lawsuit and criminal complaints allege Jefferson and Boykin tried to stop to the group from destroying fall decorations downtown.

Jefferson and Boykin were both injured.

No court date has been set for the civil lawsuit. Criminal charges are still pending.

