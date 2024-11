Two men wanted for card theft in Ackerman

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators believe that two people took cards valued at $1,000.

Ackerman police are hoping someone can identify the suspects.

The theft happened at Family Dollar after the duo walked out of the store.

If you know who they are call Ackerman police at (662) 285-36000, or Crime Stoppers at (662) 494-0109.

