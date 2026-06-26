Two more arrested in Jackson impound lot theft case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sources from CBS affiliate WJTV Jackson police announced two additional suspects were arrested in connection with thefts that occurred at the city’s impound lot.

According to police, James Yelverton and Jessica Dickerson were both taken into custody. Yelverton made his initial appearance in court on June 25, 2026, and received a $500,000 bond for business burglary. Dickerson was also charged with business burglary and received a $40,000 bond.

Investigators said the break-in occurred at the impound lot on Michael Avalon Street on June 1, 2026.

In collaboration with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Capitol police, and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN), search warrants were served at a home in the 500 block of Bounds Road on June 18, 2026.

Authorities previously arrested Marshall Fox, 47; Jonathan Brooks, 25; and Gary Burnside, 40. Fox was arrested on a Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) warrant, Brooks was arrested on a warrant for probation violations with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, and Burnside was charged with business burglary.

Burnside appeared in court on June 22, 2026, and received a $500,000 bond with an MDOC hold.

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