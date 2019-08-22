Two more arrests made in connection to Tupelo murder

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two more people are facing charges in a Tupelo murder investigation.

Ricky Mallory, 53, of Tupelo, and Ryksie Brown, 45, of Nettleton, have been charged with accessory after the fact.

Mallory’s bond was set at $100,000 and Brown’s bond was set at $50,000.

Their arrests are in connection to the murder of Kelly Conway, 51, on August 12.

Conway’s body was found in a small home attached to an apartment on Eisenhower Drive.

Ambra Zinn, 31, was previously arrested and charged with murder in the case.

Zinn is being held without bond.