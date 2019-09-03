Two more cases of West Nile Virus reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two more cases of West Nile Virus has been reported in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Health said two new cases were reported in Jefferson and Jones counties, bringing the total number of cases for the year to nine.

Other cases in the state were found in Copiah, Forrest (2 cases), Hinds, Lamar, Leake, and Smith counties.

In 2018, Mississippi had 50 cases of West Nile Virus, but no deaths.

Most cases of the virus happen in July through September.