Two more deaths reported in connection with winter storm

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two more deaths in Mississippi have been attributed to this weekend’s winter storm, and one of those was in Alcorn County.

Alcorn County Coroner Jay Jones said Nina Doran died in a house fire in the Glen community on Monday.

Power to Doran’s home had been knocked out, and she was using a fireplace for heat.

It is believed that something near it caught fire and spread through the home.

The Farmington Fire Department responded to that fire.

Doran was the third reported storm-related death. A fourth person died in Leflore County.

