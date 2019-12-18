Two MSU Football Players Critically Injured In Crash

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Mississippi State University football players are critically injured in a crash.

The accident happened on Highway 25, in Oktibbeha County, on Tuesday evening.

A car collided with the back of an 18-wheeler.

WCBI is told the two unidentified players were airlifted to a Jackson hospital. A third football player did not have significant injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash but has not released any information.

A MSU spokesman says the university “does not have a comment on this matter. We are still consulting with law enforcement authorities and gathering information.”