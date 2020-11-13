Two north Mississippi hospitals no longer have ICU beds available

COVID-19 numbers in Mississippi continue to escalate and hospitals continue to fill up.

In fact, there are no I.C.U. beds available in the Golden Triangle.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,305 new COVID-19 cases today and five deaths.

774 people are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected symptoms at hospitals across the state. 194 of those patients are in I.C.U.

In north Mississippi, the health department website reports there are no I.C.U. beds available at Baptist Golden Triangle or OCH Regional Medical Center.

There are eight beds available at North Mississippi Medical Center and ten at Baptist in Oxford.

Today, Lee County is once again reporting the highest number of new cases with 60.

Lafayette has 27, Prentiss has 23, Monroe has 20, and Lowndes County is reporting 19.