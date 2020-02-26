Two North Mississippi plants part of mattress merger

Two North Mississippi plants were part of the merger of two of the country’s largest foam and mattress materials developers.

Final okay was given Tuesday for FXI, which has a plant in Baldwyn, to complete the $850 million merger with Innocor. Innocor owned a Tupelo production facility, but not for long.

The Federal Trade Commission ordered Innocor to sell its Tupelo site to a company called Future Foam.

The Federal Trade Commission said having Baldwyn and Tupelo plants under the same ownership group provided too much market share to the new FXI in a region that depends heavily on foam and foam related products.