Two people accused of dealing drugs in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Burnsville residents are behind bars, accused of dealing drugs.

Thursday, the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics served a search warrant at a home in Burnsville.

During the search, they reportedly found Methamphetamine and equipment used in the sell of Meth.

They arrested Shawn Christopher Weaver and Brandy Lee Simmons.

Weaver is charged with two counts of Sale of a Schedule Two Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

Simmons is charged with Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance.

They are in jail awaiting a bond hearing.

