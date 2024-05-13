Two people airlifted after separate ATV accidents in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two separate ATV accidents in Lowndes County ended with two people being airlifted out for care.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the first crash happened just before noon on Saturday.

Deputies were called to Wright Road, in Caledonia, where a mother and three children were ejected from a Can-Am side-by-side.

Two of the kids were treated and released. The mother was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle. A six-year-old was airlifted to Jackson.

There was another crash on Sunday, near Canfield Road.

A 24-year-old was thrown from a side-by-side and later flown to Jackson for treatment.

A passenger in this accident was not injured.

