Two people are dead after carbon monoxide poising

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 2 people are dead in Choctaw County home, and early evidence points to a kitchen appliance as the cause.

Choctaw County Sheriff Brandon Busby tells WCBI that a man and a woman were found dead inside a home on McGee Thompson Road in the county.

Early findings point to Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

An investigation has been opened, but the Choctaw County Coroner has ruled the death accidental.

The couple was reportedly using their oven as an alternate heat source.

Their names have not been released.