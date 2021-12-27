Two people are killed in a Monroe County accident

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are killed in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of Old Houston Road and Watkins Lane, just west of Aberdeen.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says emergency crews were called about 6:30 PM on Sunday.

Willie Hodges, 43, of Aberdeen died at the scene.

Gurley reports Hodges was ejected from the SUV he was driving. A passenger was taken to a Tupelo hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle, William Tumblin, 67, of Houston, died at a Tupelo hospital.

Monroe County deputies are investigating the crash.