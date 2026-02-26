Two people arrested on meth charges in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests for alleged Possession of Methamphetamine.

According to the department, Prentiss County Deputies responded to County Road 7301 for a suspicious vehicle.

After further investigation, 41-year-old Heather McVey of Booneville was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

62-year-old James Davis Jr of Blackland was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence.

Prentiss County Justice Court Judge Craig Bishop set McVey’s bond at $5000 and Davis’s bond at $15,000.

