Two people behind bars after truck found stolen in Lauderdale Co.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parked behind a house in the 8800 block of Johnny Bailey Road.

Based upon their investigation, Laura Sue Lasher and a male using the name Forrest Allen Risberg were detained.

Both were charged with Burglary with a $25,000 bond.

They both bonded out.

Investigators continued their investigation and determined that the VIN on the truck they had been driving was altered and the truck was stolen.

It was also discovered that the name of the male was Robert Dan Woods.

Investigators determined that both people were still in the area.

After several days of searching, Woods and Laher were arrested.

Robert Dan Woods was charged with Burglary of a dwelling, receiving stolen property, alteration of a vehicle VIN Number, two counts of Identity Theft, three counts of pretense, and three counts of motor vehicle theft.

He was ordered to be held without bond.

Laura Lasher was charged with burglary, receiving stolen property, three counts of accessory before the fact, and she was also ordered to be held without bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.