Two people die in crashes during holiday enforcement period, MHP reports

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol said two people died in crashes during the New Year Holiday enforcement period.

The crashes happened in Neshoba and Yalobusha Counties.

Troopers also made 164 DUI arrests.

More than 8,000 citations were written.

In all, troopers responded to 203 accidents.

Here is the official MHP accident report.

