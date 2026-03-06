Two people face multiple charges in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A search warrant leaves two people facing multiple charges in Monroe County.

On March 4, Monroe County Deputies along with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, executed a search warrant on Highway 145 in Aberdeen.

Victor Eckford and Amber Story were arrested without incident.

The two are being charged with Aggravated Trafficking of Methamphetamine, possession of a stolen weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and a child abuse charge, due to a minor being present during drug sales.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects had just under a half pound of meth.

Both Eckford and Story are at the Mississippi Department of Corrections awaiting bond.

