Two people found sleeping in the back of a U-Haul truck in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – If you need to take a nap after a crime, it’s usually a good idea to do it somewhere besides the crime scene.

Employees at the U-Haul on East Main Street in Tupelo called police after they found two people sleeping in the back of a box truck.

When they confronted the duo to get them to leave the property, they reportedly found items from another vehicle on the property that had been broken into.

When officers contacted the suspects, identified as Michael Keith and Rhonda Berryhill, they arrested them on drug charges. After further investigation, they charged them each with one count of burglary of a vehicle.

They were each given a $25,000 bond.

