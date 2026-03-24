Two people hospitalized after an accident in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people were taken to the hospital after an accident in Monroe County.

Tuesday morning, Becker-Athens and Amory Fire departments responded to a wreck involving injuries and entrapment.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 25 South and Ashley Road.

According to Monroe County Fire Services, when crews arrived on scene, both people involved in the accident were out of their vehicles.

The victims were taken to North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo with injuries.

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