Two people in Alabama plead guilty to murder

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – Two people in Alabama are about to spend a long time in prison after pleading guilty to a robbery turned murder.

Tommie Terail Jones and Jessica Shari Long each plead guilty in the 2018 murder of Daniel Perez.

In June 2018, the duo attempted to rob the Aliceville resident when a physical struggle with Perez took place.

That’s when Long handed a gun to Jones, who then shot Perez in the chest.

Jones turned the gun on Perez’s roommate, however, his roommate was not injured.

Jones also plead guilty to attempted murder on Perez’s roommate and is sentenced to two life sentences.

Long is sentenced to 20 years.