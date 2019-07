DERMA, Miss. (WCBI)- Police in Derma are currently investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning.

Derma Police Chief Stephen Faddock said the department responded to a call in the Church Hill community around 2 a.m.

Police said two people were injured during the shooting, however, those injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident is currently under investigation.

If you have any information police ask you to call Derma City Hall at 662-628-6635.