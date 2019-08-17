TISHOMINGO, Miss. (WCBI) Two people from Iuka are facing drug charges.

Rozelyn Cast and Zachary Crum were both arrested at a local motel, Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Tishomingo County Sheriff’s deputies made the arrests after hearing complaints about drug use at that motel.

Deputies found several people along with alleged meth and other items used to smoke and transport drugs inside a motel room and inside vehicles.

Cast is charged with felony conspiracy to sell.

Crum is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

The duo was transported to the Tishomingo county jail