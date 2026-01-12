Two people left injured after a shooting in Artesia

ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are injured, and six vehicles are damaged after an early morning shooting in Artesia.

According to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the BNR Lounge in Artesia around 12:41 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Hawkins said as people were leaving the building, shots were fired.

Two adult victims sustained gunshot wounds while in a vehicle and were taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital – Oktibbeha County by personal vehicle for non-life-threatening injuries.

Six vehicles sustained damage from gunfire.

The incident remains under investigation, and Hawkins says they need information from the public.

“At this point, we don’t have any information on the shooter. We’ve heard some rumors and things floating around, but we don’t have any definitive information on the shooter. So, we’re asking for the public’s help. Our officers weren’t there on the scene when this incident happened. We didn’t see what happened, but we know there were witnesses there who did see what happened. We’re asking for the public to step up and somebody tell us what they saw so that we can bring this person to justice,” said Lowndes Co. Sheriff Eddie Scott.

Hawkins says if you were there and saw something or if you know something, you can contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips app. Remember, you can remain anonymous.

Information that leads to an arrest can qualify for a cash reward.

