Two people plead guilty for selling/installing faulty and used fire suppression systems

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people were sentenced to serve time behind bars for selling and installing faulty and used fire suppression systems.

Daniel and Sherri Finnegan, who were the owners of Finnegan Fire Safety Equipment, entered guilty pleas in Rankin County on Tuesday.

Daniel Finnegan was sentenced to twenty years with seven years to serve.

Sherri Finnegan was sentenced to five years with four suspended.

The Finnegan’s were arrested on August 21, 2024, for allegedly selling and installing faulty and used fire suppression systems in commercial kitchens throughout the state.

The systems did not work and were not tested before being placed into service, putting people at risk in the event of a fire.

Finnegan sold many systems to daycares and other businesses.

The couple appears to have targeted minority-owned businesses and owners who did not understand English.

The couple was ordered to pay over $87,000 in restitution fees.

