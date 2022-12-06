Two people take stand in Lowndes County murder trial

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial continues in Lowndes County.

Lowndes County EMA Director Cindy Lawrence and a former Columbus police officer took the stand in the murder trial involving Terry Macon.

Macon is charged with First Degree Murder in the October 2021 shooting death of Deadrian Buckhalter.

CPD said Macon and Buckhalter got into an argument on 22nd Avenue North in Columbus, and that argument led to gunfire.

Macon’s stepdaughter was reportedly pregnant with Buckhalter’s child at the time, and investigators believed that the argument involved the child.

The trial could last all week.

