Two people wanted on felony warrants in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs the communities help locating two people with outstanding felony warrants.

59-year-old Purnell McGee of Starkville is wanted for sexual battery. McGee is described as a black male standing about 5ft. 7inches. McGee has curly dark hair and a grey mustache.

The second individual is 34-year-old Tevin Jamal Gates of Okolona. Gates is wanted for Secretly Photography for Lewd Purposes.

Gates is described as a black male about 6ft. 2 inches. He has short hair and wears glasses.

If you have any information on either of their whereabouts contact the Clay County Sheriffs Office at (662)494-2896.

