Two rounds of rain boost yearly rain totals

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs touch the 70s before a cold front Tuesday eventually brings us back into the 50s. Two rounds of rain move on through within a few days of each other.

FRIDAY: Highs take a slight dip into the low 60s, thanks in part to heavy cloud cover throughout the day and the cooling effect of thunderstorms moving through the region. The bulk of rain should be out of the region by dinnertime with some shower and thunderstorm activity lingering into the overnight hours. Lows bottom out in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: Another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms takes shape Saturday morning before clearing out by lunchtime. Highs top out in the mid to upper 60s Saturday while lows hit the upper 40s. Sunday brings us a day of more shine and some cloud cover, as highs climb once again into the upper 60s and potentially 70s for some. Lows drop into the mid 50s overnight. No rain is expected Sunday.