Two separate accidents stall traffic on Highway 82

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Two separate wrecks on Highway 82 stalled rush hour traffic Wednesday night.

Just before 5 p.m., a four-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the Tennessee Tombigbee Bridge jammed up traffic for nearly two hours.

There were two minor injuries reported in that incident.

Within the same hour of that westbound crash, a second accident occurred in the eastbound lane near the bridge.

A vehicle struck an empty Mississippi Highway Patrol cruiser.

There were no injuries reported in that incident.