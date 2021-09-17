Two people of interest in a Columbus shooting are arrested and identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Two men, seen on surveillance video after a Columbus shooting are now in custody. The video shows a Hyundai crash into a truck parked in Marvin’s parking lot on Wednesday evening. Two armed men appear in the video, at one point, swapping places to drive the car. The shooting happened in the east Columbus McDonald’s parking lot. Police Chief Fred Shelton told WCBI that Shawn Stallings of Columbus is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle. Ricky Armstead of Starkville is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He said this video did help in the investigation. Shelton said an SUV that was involved in the gunfire was found by Starkville police. It was damaged by bullets.