Two students taken into police custody after posting threatening messages on social media

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – From Sheriff Johnson: On October 20th, 2021, the Lee County Sheriff Department, along with Shannon School, received information that two students had used a social media site, to post a threatening message towards the school. Upon receiving this information, both the school and Sheriff’s Department began looking into it. Two students were detained upon arrival at the school. It was determined that one student sent a message to another student and that student in turn posted it for other people to see. Both juveniles were then transported to the Lee County Detention Center.