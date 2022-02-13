Two suspects arrested for child abuse and neglect in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)-

Tupelo Police arrest two suspects for child abuse and neglect. 21-year old Brian Grice of Baldwyn is charged with two counts of Felony Child Abuse. 27-year-old Terrianna Driver of New Albany is charged with Felony Child Neglect.

Child Protective Services have placed three children, a four-year-old, an eight-year-old, and an eleventh-month-old -into child protective custody. Grice’s bond is set at $2 million. Driver’s bond is set at $1 million. Additional charges are possible.