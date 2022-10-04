Two teenagers arrested for taking weapons to school

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Lousiville Police make two arrests after weapons are found on a school campus. Investigators say two 17-year-old males went to Lousiville High School with weapons.

One suspect is charged with terroristic threats, weapon possession by a Juvenile, and Probation Violation. The other suspect is charged with terroristic threats and weapon possession by a Juvenile.

Both suspects are sitting in the Juvenile Correctional Facility in Greenwood.

