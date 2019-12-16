Two teens arrested for vandalism in Louisville

A 13 and 14 year old were taken into police custody for allegedly spray painting cars and town property. The Louisville Police Department is keeping a close patrol to try and put a stop to the vandals.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two teenagers have been arrested in Louisville for vandalism.

A 13 and 14-year-old were taken into police custody for allegedly spray painting cars and town property.

The Louisville Police Department is keeping a close patrol to try and put a stop to the vandals.

“It really hurt my feelings. Emotions were all over the place, you know. But I have to deal with it the best way I know how to deal with it,” said resident Gloria Jones.

Gloria Jones was shocked and disgusted after finding racially charged graffiti on her car — the offensive message spray-painted on her car door.

Jones discovered the vandalism when was getting ready to leave for work.

“It’s very heartbreaking to know that people will target you and it’s just unreal the things people will do to each other,” said Jones.

Louisville Police Chief Sean Holdiness said investigators were able to quickly track down the alleged vandals.

The can of spray paint used led officers to two juveniles.

“There was a report of kids spray painting a street here in a residential area here in Louisville. Our officers responded then apprehended or detained two juveniles with cans of spray paint. After a brief interview with the two juveniles a confession was made that they had done all the vandalism including the cars and the street,” said Holdiness.

Holdiness said this crime is just one in a string of incidents throughout the town involving minors.

“We just have a rash of vandalism, burglaries, and other misdemeanor type crimes going on here in Louisville. It seems as though the majority of the crimes are being committed by juvenile offenders,” said Holdiness.

Holdiness is also asking for help from parents and guardians.

“We’re a police business, not the parenting business and we’ll appreciate the parents try to be more mindful of where their children are at all hours of the evening because majority of these crimes are occurring when most children should be asleep,” said Holdiness.

Meanwhile, Jones hopes the teens accused of vandalizing her car will be forced to cover the cost of the damages.

“There are those of us that work jobs to have what we need, we should not be targeted for vandalism,” said Jones.

Both teenagers have been released back into their parent’s custody.

Chief Holdiness said if you see any suspicious activity to please call your law enforcement officer immediately.