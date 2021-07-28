Two teens have been charged with murder after triple homicide

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) Two teenagers are charged with capital murder after a triple homicide in Tupelo last weekend.

Tupelo Police arrested 16-year-old Javion Clifton and 17-year-old Shamar Carroll, both of Tupelo Tuesday morning.

The two are both being charged with 3 counts of capital murder in connection with a Saturday night shooting at a home on Maynard Street that left 3 people dead.

Clifton and Carroll are both being charged as adults.

Police are still looking for a 3rd suspect in the case. Capital Murder Warrants are also out for 18-year-old Taquon Garth. Garth is 5’11 and weighs about 155. He is from Tupelo but may have left the area.

Anyone with information about Taquon Garth should call Tupelo Police or Crime-Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.