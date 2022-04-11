EMA Directors say when it comes to warnings, have a back-up

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss.s (WCBI) – It seems to be a trend this Spring – the threat of severe storms in the middle of the week.

And many area residents rely on warning sirens to alert them to coming severe weather.

But a number of counties in our area are reporting that some of their sirens are down.

Lowndes County is reporting 2 out of commission.

And that has County Emergency Management Directors urging residents to have more than one way to get their information.

There are some good alternatives out there. Of course, our weather team is on the air when there is a tornado warning, and we have information on-screen for other warnings and watches, there is radio, NOAA Weather Radios, and any number of apps for your phone.

“In the event, there’s a tornado on Wednesday, because we’re expecting severe weather on Wednesday, so I’m telling you today to please start downloading a weather app, or finding some other mode of notification. You know the weather radio is really great. If you get a weather radio, you need to bring it by here; we’ll set it up for you. We’ll be glad to help you set the radio up,” said Cindy Lawrence, Director Lowndes County EMA.

Currently in Lowndes County, the Jess Lyons Road and Lindsey Ferry Road sirens are down.

The county is awaiting parts for repairs.