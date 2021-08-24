Two tornadoes went through Tishomingo County

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A weekend tornado in Tishomingo County was actually two tornadoes.

The National Weather Service in Memphis has been on the ground surveying the damage in the area.

This afternoon they announced that 2 tornadoes hit.

The first was an E-F – 1 with peak winds of around 105 miles per hour hit Iuka causing damage to homes and businesses in and around the downtown area.

A second E-F- zero tornado, with winds topping out about 70 miles an hour struck about 13 minutes later along County Road 247 southeast of Iuka, causing mainly tree damage

Utility crews are still at work restoring power, but most customers are back online.