Two Tupelo High School football standouts ready for the next chapter

“Meeting new folks, I know football, I will do everything I need to do with football, and school, I will stay on top of my grades, it will be a different spot for me, and I want to make sure I have folks around me who have the same motive as you,” McCoy said.

Because of his NIL contract, Hill could not do an on-camera interview, but his Mother, Karissa, said she is proud of her son, who has worked hard and also overcome some challenges. Hill was born with a brain tumor and underwent surgery and treatment at St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Doctors said he wouldn’t walk or talk and have vision problems, and he is a perfectly fine young man,” Karissa said.

JJ’s brother and his cousin are especially proud and looking forward to football games at Davis Wade Stadium.

“He can hold the ball tight and run the ball.’ You get to go right? Do you get free tickets? “No,” Zy said.

“He is the cousin who don’t mess with me a lot, and he is one of the best players, when he goes to State he will demolish all the other players,” said Cousin Khristina.

And Iverson, who once scored on JJ in pee wee football, has a prediction for that big game in November between MSU and Ole Miss.

“We are going to keep the Egg in Oxford, that is all I gotta say,” McCoy said.

MSU will have a spring game in April, while Ole Miss cancelled their Spring games last year, opting to have a “Meet the Rebels” day.