Two-vehicle crash in Marion County takes the life of Texas woman
MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A two-vehicle crash in Marion County takes the life of a Texas woman.
The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, November 29th on Interstate 22 one mile west of Hamilton.
69-year-old Shelly Coleman of Laneville, Texas was injured when the 2014 GMC Yukon she was driving collided head-on with a 2016 BMW X4 driven by 50-year-old Eboni L. Johnson of Atlanta.
Coleman was taken to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital for treatment.
On Saturday, November 30, Coleman died due to injuries.
A 16-year-old passenger in the BMW was also injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.