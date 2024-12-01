Two-vehicle crash in Marion County takes the life of Texas woman

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A two-vehicle crash in Marion County takes the life of a Texas woman.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, November 29th on Interstate 22 one mile west of Hamilton.

69-year-old Shelly Coleman of Laneville, Texas was injured when the 2014 GMC Yukon she was driving collided head-on with a 2016 BMW X4 driven by 50-year-old Eboni L. Johnson of Atlanta.

Coleman was taken to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, November 30, Coleman died due to injuries.

A 16-year-old passenger in the BMW was also injured and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

