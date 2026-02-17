Two victims from West Point identified in fatal Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people from West Point have died following a single-vehicle crash in Monroe County.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley identified the victims as 33-year-old Alyson Parker and 34-year-old Evan Bailey.

The crash happened Monday night on Evans Road, just west of US 45 Alternate in Prairie.

In a press release, Gurley said a 2008 Honda Accord ran off the road and hit a tree.

Both Parker and Bailey were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

