Two wanted for murder after man killed, another injured in shooting near Kosciusko elementary school

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) – Two men are now wanted for murder after a man was killed and another injured following a shooting near an elementary school in Kosciusko.
Police are searching for 30-year-old Stephen Adams and 30-year-old Ruben Bell, both from Kosciusko. They’re considered armed and dangerous.

One of the victims was 31-year-old Rodney Williams from Kosciusko. Attala County Coroner Sam Bell pronounced him dead on the scene. The second victim was transported to Baptist Attala Hospital, where he was treated and released.

*video courtesy of Breezy News*

According to police, they received reports of the shooting at 912 N. Natchez Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, the victims were still on scene.

School officials confirmed to Breezy News that Kosciusko Upper Elementary was placed on lockdown shortly following the shooting.

If you have any information of their whereabouts of Stephen Adams or Ruben Bell, please call the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131 or Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved. Information from Breezy News.

