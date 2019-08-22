Two wanted for murder after man killed, another injured in shooting near Kosciusko elementary school

One of the victims was 31-year-old Rodney Williams from Kosciusko. Attala County Coroner Sam Bell pronounced him dead on the scene. The second victim was transported to Baptist Attala Hospital, where he was treated and released.
According to police, they received reports of the shooting at 912 N. Natchez Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, the victims were still on scene.
School officials confirmed to Breezy News that Kosciusko Upper Elementary was placed on lockdown shortly following the shooting.
If you have any information of their whereabouts of Stephen Adams or Ruben Bell, please call the Kosciusko Police Department at (662) 289-3131 or Central MS Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
