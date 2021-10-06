Two Water Valley women died in a car accident

66-year-old Sandra Cooks and 36-year-old Patricia Gullette both died at the scene of the Highway 7 crash.

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Water Valley women are killed in an accident in Oxford.

Oxford police say two vehicles collided about 7:30 on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say another driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.