Two West Point Men Are Arrested And Face Drug Charges

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Two men are in custody facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Clay County.
On Thursday, deputies arrested 60-year-old Stanley Scott and 54-year-old Michael Langley.
During the traffic stop, deputies seized one gram of methamphetamine.
Scott is charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.
His bond is set at $5,507.75.
Langley is being charged with possession of methamphetamine.
He also has a warrant for Burglary of a Business.
Langley’s bond is set at $10,000.