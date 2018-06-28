Two West Point Men Are Arrested And Face Drug Charges

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Two men are in custody facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Clay County.

On Thursday, deputies arrested 60-year-old Stanley Scott and 54-year-old Michael Langley.

During the traffic stop, deputies seized one gram of methamphetamine.

Scott is charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

His bond is set at $5,507.75.

Langley is being charged with possession of methamphetamine.

He also has a warrant for Burglary of a Business.

Langley’s bond is set at $10,000.