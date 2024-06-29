Two words – hot & humid

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Finishing off the week with Heat Warnings and Advisories. Hot and humid conditions will continue through the weekend. Showers and storms are possible too. Next week, temperatures crank back up.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Staying hot for most of the evening, temperatures will begin cooling once the sun sets. Overnight lows will continue being warm, only dropping into the middle 70s. Cloud coverage will maintain light to none.

WEEKEND: The humidity will be causing some problems, mainly in increasing the already dangerous heat indices. Heat warnings and advisories continue through Sunday evening. While high temperatures are going to be in the middle 90s, the humidity will make it feel like 105-110 degrees.

The sky will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Sunday has a higher chance of seeing rain. Lows overnight will be sticking to the middle 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Turning the stove back on! High temperatures will be working their way back into the middle to upper 90s. Especially during the middle of the week, it will be quite easy for the highs to push into the triple digits once again. Expect a HOT Independence Day!