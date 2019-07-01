Tyler Skaggs, Los Angeles Angels pitcher, dead at 27

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died, the team announced Monday. He was 27. The cause of his death was not announced. The Angels were in Texas for a game against the Rangers tonight, which has been postponed.

Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitches against the Texas Rangers on May 25, 2019. Getty Images

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the Angels said in a statement posted on Twitter, calling him “an important part of the Angels family.” “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

The Texas Rangers released a statement expressing “deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and the entire Angels organization for this shocking loss.” The Angels were in Texas to begin a four-game series, CBS DFW reported.

Southlake Police said they responded to a call of an unconscious man in a room at a Hilton hotel. Officers arrived and found Skaggs unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, no foul play is suspected, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

“I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement, CBS Sports reported. “All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

Skaggs posted a photo of the team on Instagram yesterday wearing cowboy hats, with the caption: “Howdy y’all. #TexasRoadtrip.”

This is a developing story.