Typical early July weather – PM storms likely each day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Normal heat & normal rain chances highlight most of this week.

MONDAY: Expect a variably cloudy sky through the day with highs topping out in the lower 90s. Scattered to locally numerous showers and storms are likely to develop after lunch, and some could become locally heavy. Pockets of gusty wind and hail are possible with the strongest storms as well as dangerous lightning. Use caution if you’re outside and spot lightning and/or hear thunder!

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Similar to Monday, another round of locally numerous storms is expected Tuesday afternoon. While coverage will be seemingly random, the chance of any one spot seeing rain in the afternoon is about one in three.

REST OF WEEK: Scattered storms stay possible Wednesday afternoon. The coverage may decrease relatively speaking by Thursday and Friday, but the overall pattern doesn’t suggest removing rain chances completely. Temperatures will stay in check as well – nearing 90° each afternoon.

WEEKEND: Hot & humid weather sticks around, but the coverage of afternoon looks to be on the low side for now. Stay updated through the week for any changes to the forecast.