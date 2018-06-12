Typical hot & steamy June weather pattern continues

TUESDAY NIGHT: Most of the pop-up showers and storms should fade away by mid evening but some isolated activity may linger longer into the night. Lows will be around 70.

WEDNESDAY-TUESDAY: Pop-up showers and storms are possible each and every day going forward towards the weekend and early next week. While we don’t expect much widespread or organized severe weather, any storm could produce gusty winds and small hail in addition to torrential rainfall and frequent lightning. Highs should generally remain in the low 90s with overnight lows in the low 70s.

- Advertisement -

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat