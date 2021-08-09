Typical summer weather pattern for the new workweek

SUMMARY: We’re going to be sounding like a broken record all week long as we’ll be dealing with a typical summer weather pattern. Hot & humid with highs in the 90s…heat indices in the 100s. Of course…can’t rule out a chance of afternoon showers & storms.

MONDAY: A mix of sun & clouds throughout the day. A stray shower in the later afternoon hours is possible. Highs in the 90s with heat indices making it feel 100+. Stay cool & hydrated! Take frequent breaks indoors if you’ll be outside for a long period of time.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mild & muggy in the 70s overnight with partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the 90s. Heat indices making it feel like 100+ again, a chance of showers& storms is possible in the afternoon as well.

WEDNESDAY- SATURDAY: Our summer weather pattern continues. Temperatures will remain in the mid 90s with heat indices in the 100s. Rain and storms chances are possible in the afternoon.

