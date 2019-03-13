U.S. and Canada are only 2 major countries still operating Boeing 737 Max 8 jets

The FAA is under increasing pressure to ground Boeing’s top-selling passengers plane after the deadly crash in Ethiopia. The U.S. and Canada are the only two major countries allowing the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes to continue operating. At least 39 nations, including European Union countries, grounded them. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of Sunday’s crash that killed 157 people, including eight Americans. Kris Van Cleave reports.