U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces waive day-use fees at more than 2,800 USACE-operated recreation areas
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is making sure everyone has the chance to join in on celebrating America’s 250th Birthday.
The Government agency announced it will waive day-use fees at more than 2,800 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide.
The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches.
The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities and events.
The fee-free day will last from July 3 through July 5.