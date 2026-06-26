U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces waive day-use fees at more than 2,800 USACE-operated recreation areas

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is making sure everyone has the chance to join in on celebrating America’s 250th Birthday.

The Government agency announced it will waive day-use fees at more than 2,800 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide.

The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches.

The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities and events.

The fee-free day will last from July 3 through July 5.

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